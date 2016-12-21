KSU Aquaponics Program Helping Shelters Give Out Healthy Food
FRANKFORT, Ky A popular way of growing foods rich in nutrients has made its way from Kentucky State University to soup kitchens across Central Kentucky. Part of the grant that we're working on is a capacity building grant for urban aquaponics, and a lot of that entails serving under-served populations, who don't have access to protein and fresh vegetables," said Janelle Hager, who is part of the KSU Aquaponics Research team.
