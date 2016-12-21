Kentucky's unemployment rate at 4.8 percent in November 2016 By Kate Akers/Kim Saylor Brannock Frankfort, KY - Kentucky's seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate for November 2016 was 4.8 percent from a revised 5.1 percent in October 2016, according to the Office of Employment and Training , an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. The preliminary November 2016 jobless rate was 0.8 percentage points lower than the 5.6 percent rate recorded for the state in November 2015.

