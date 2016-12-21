Kentucky presidential electors cast 8...

Kentucky presidential electors cast 8 votes for Trump

Monday Dec 19 Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

All eight of Kentucky's presidential electors have cast their ballots for Donald Trump, who won by a landslide in the Bluegrass state in November. The state's members of the Electoral College met Monday in the Kentucky Supreme Court chambers at the State Capitol in Frankfort.

