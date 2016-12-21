Kentucky Level One drought declaration lifted
Click on headline for complete story By John Mura & Larry Branncock From Commonwealth of Kentucky Energy & Environment Cabinet FRANKFORT, KY - The Office of the State Climatologist and the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, in coordination with the Kentucky Drought Mitigation Team, are removing the Level One Drought Declaration that was issued for much of the state on November 10, 2016. Following this weekend's abundant precipitation, all of the state is above normal for precipitation for the past 30 days.
