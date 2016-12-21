Kentucky electors cast votes for pres...

Kentucky electors cast votes for president and vice president -

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: News Democrat

Photo submitted Kentucky's eight Presidential Electors cast their ballots for President and Vice President of the United States this week in Frankfort. Kentuckians from across the Commonwealth gathered at the State Capitol this week to observe Kentucky's eight Presidential Electors cast their ballots for President and Vice President of the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankfort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 9 min FFS 156,813
Schenkel off limits for nightly strolls 25 min Cops to Robbers 1
Schenkel One now off limits to drug dealers 31 min Cops to Robbers 1
pizza driver found dead? 45 min Duh 14
Move to Schenkel if you want to be shot 58 min Duh 1
Breaking News 1 hr DANG 11
Does anybody know if Frankfort has any 1 hr caught on 2
Toma out of jail 4 hr Facts 22
See all Frankfort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankfort Forum Now

Frankfort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankfort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Health Care
  5. Ebola
 

Frankfort, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,569 • Total comments across all topics: 277,378,193

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC