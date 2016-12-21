Kentucky electors cast votes for president and vice president -
Photo submitted Kentucky's eight Presidential Electors cast their ballots for President and Vice President of the United States this week in Frankfort. Kentuckians from across the Commonwealth gathered at the State Capitol this week to observe Kentucky's eight Presidential Electors cast their ballots for President and Vice President of the United States.
