I-64W closed in Franklin Co. after pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver
Franklin County Sheriff Pat Melton said a pedestrian was hit and killed about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday around mile marker 58 and Versailles Road near Frankfort. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a Honda passenger car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Frankfort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|19 min
|CriminalForever
|156,689
|Big no neck jeniffer house
|5 hr
|Noneck
|1
|Derek callis
|7 hr
|Yailia
|11
|Any honest, clean, affordable hookers in Frankfort
|8 hr
|ZAN360man
|16
|Waffle House Employees - Frankfort (Dec '09)
|9 hr
|Robert
|121
|Hardin County Ky government corruption SCANDALS
|12 hr
|BRAC Scandal
|5
|Jason green and troy biggs
|12 hr
|Big Dummy
|20
|Accident in front of captain d's east side
|Thu
|Coone hunter
|25
Find what you want!
Search Frankfort Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC