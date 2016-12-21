Coroner Identifies Inmate Found Unres...

Coroner Identifies Inmate Found Unresponsive In Cell

18 hrs ago

LEXINGTON, Ky The Fayette County Coroner's Office released the name of an inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell by the staff at the Fayette County Detention Center. When staff found Hopkins in his cell, he was transported to UK Medical Center where he later died of what the coroner said was natural causes.

