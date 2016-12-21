Collecting RiverLink tolls from out-of-state truckers a concern
An outburst by a customer at Jefferson Mall was caught on video, and it's going viral. Now Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has issued an apology to two women who were the targets of a tirade by an irate customer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Frankfort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|9 min
|FFS
|156,813
|Schenkel off limits for nightly strolls
|25 min
|Cops to Robbers
|1
|Schenkel One now off limits to drug dealers
|31 min
|Cops to Robbers
|1
|pizza driver found dead?
|45 min
|Duh
|14
|Move to Schenkel if you want to be shot
|58 min
|Duh
|1
|Breaking News
|1 hr
|DANG
|11
|Does anybody know if Frankfort has any
|1 hr
|caught on
|2
|Toma out of jail
|4 hr
|Facts
|22
Find what you want!
Search Frankfort Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC