Accidental shooting deaths, injuries ...

Accidental shooting deaths, injuries spike over the holidays

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 24 Read more: The Daily Democrat

Teka Russell sits in East Frankfort Park in Frankfort, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. She has many special memories with her son, D'nomyar “Denom” Russell, at the park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankfort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 8 min usa 156,827
pizza driver found dead? 16 min DANG 17
Breaking News 39 min Never know 12
Lauren Burks 1 hr no-diffy 8
Toma out of jail 1 hr Dont panic 26
Move to Schenkel if you want to be shot 1 hr These homies aint... 2
who did Rodney assualt? (Sep '13) 2 hr Interested 18
See all Frankfort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankfort Forum Now

Frankfort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankfort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Frankfort, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,064 • Total comments across all topics: 277,381,737

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC