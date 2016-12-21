2 Charged In Murder Of Missing Harlan...

2 Charged In Murder Of Missing Harlan County Man

Wednesday Dec 28

Police have arrested James Starrett and Melissa Starrett in connection with the disappearance of Hershel Starrett. Starrett went missing last Thursday.

Frankfort, KY

