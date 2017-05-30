Spots still available for Flint's first-ever Building Operator Certification training program but class is filling up fast Improvements made to Flint's State Office Building example of program's energy saving potential LANSING, Mich. Spots are filling up quickly for Flint's first-ever Building Operator Certification training, a program that taught Brian Walts how to save taxpayer money and helped a world-renowned Frankenmuth restaurant cut its energy bills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.