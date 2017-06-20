More on Learn

Ready Jet Go! "Which Moon Is Best?/Detective Mindy" "Which Moon is Best?" - Sean wants to be the first to walk on a moon, like his hero Neil Armstrong. When Sydney points out that 12 astronauts have already walked on our Moon, Sean thinks that rather than be the 13th to walk on OUR moon, why not be the first to walk on ANOTHER moon in our solar system? Sure, but which moon? The kids decide to compare the frozen moons Europa, which orbits Jupiter, and Enceladus, which orbits Saturn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KISU-TV Pocatello.