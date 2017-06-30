Fast-moving severe storm heading through Saginaw, Genesee counties
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southern Saginaw and northwestern Genesee counties shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday. The warning, which lasts until 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17, states strong winds of up to 60 mph could be present.
