Fast-moving severe storm heading thro...

Fast-moving severe storm heading through Saginaw, Genesee counties

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 17 Read more: MLive.com

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southern Saginaw and northwestern Genesee counties shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday. The warning, which lasts until 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17, states strong winds of up to 60 mph could be present.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankenmuth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Morel mushrooms May '17 Tazz5411 1
Review: Wholesale Auto Purchasing (Feb '14) Sep '16 TAYLOR 3
Review: TradeWinds RV Center (Sep '15) Nov '15 BOB 4
Missing woman from Kansas st (Sep '15) Sep '15 Walt 1
News Jesus Steals Christmas Back From Satan (Dec '14) Sep '15 Gods a Trump sucker 176
Ken Chaltraw (Oct '12) Jul '13 god 2
News Attorney says Frankenmuth name is trademarked (Feb '12) Jun '13 Harold Wilson 3
See all Frankenmuth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankenmuth Forum Now

Frankenmuth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankenmuth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Frankenmuth, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,235 • Total comments across all topics: 282,175,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC