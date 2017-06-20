Cherry Republic plans grand opening w...

Cherry Republic plans grand opening weekend at Holland store

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: MLive.com

Michigan's own cherry-themed retailer is planning a grand opening of its newest store in Holland on Friday, June 16. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the new store, located at 29 W. Eighth St. in downtown Holland. The grand opening marks the opening of the sixth store for the Glen Arbor-based company, which was founded in 1989 and has stores in Ann Arbor, Charlevoix, Frankenmuth , Glen Arbor and Traverse City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankenmuth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Morel mushrooms May '17 Tazz5411 1
Review: Wholesale Auto Purchasing (Feb '14) Sep '16 TAYLOR 3
Review: TradeWinds RV Center (Sep '15) Nov '15 BOB 4
Missing woman from Kansas st (Sep '15) Sep '15 Walt 1
News Jesus Steals Christmas Back From Satan (Dec '14) Sep '15 Gods a Trump sucker 176
Ken Chaltraw (Oct '12) Jul '13 god 2
News Attorney says Frankenmuth name is trademarked (Feb '12) Jun '13 Harold Wilson 3
See all Frankenmuth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankenmuth Forum Now

Frankenmuth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankenmuth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Frankenmuth, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,180 • Total comments across all topics: 281,828,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC