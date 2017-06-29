80-plus jobs open at Bavarian Inn Res...

80-plus jobs open at Bavarian Inn Restaurant in Frankenmuth

Saturday Jun 17

Officials at Bavarian Inn Restaurant in Frakenmuth aim to hire more than 80 people to fill part-time, full-time and seasonal positions. Positions include kitchen supervisor, cook, dish team and kitchen support, cake decorator, third-shift bread baker, prep and specialty baker, bakery packager, host/hostess, server, bartender, front desk clerk, retail sales assistant and clerk, human resources employment specialist, housekeeper, water slide attendant and more.

Frankenmuth, MI

