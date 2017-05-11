Travelers' Drone Program is Changing the Way Its Claims Reps Do Business

Travelers' Claim University, founded in 2007, is working to change the way its claims professionals do business through the use of drones to assist in property inspection and claims analysis. The nearly 200,000-square foot facility in Windsor, Conn., offers hands-on technical training and leadership development to more than 11,000 claims employees, and through its drone training courses, it has already trained nearly 150 drone operators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.