Senate bill gives tax break to cops without Social Security
Certain employees retired from government work would get a tax break under legislation up for likely approval in the Michigan Senate. The bill scheduled for a vote Wednesday would aid retirees born after 1945 who receive retirement or pension benefits from employment with a government agency that was not covered by Social Security.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Frankenmuth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morel mushrooms
|May '17
|Tazz5411
|1
|Review: Wholesale Auto Purchasing (Feb '14)
|Sep '16
|TAYLOR
|3
|Review: TradeWinds RV Center (Sep '15)
|Nov '15
|BOB
|4
|Missing woman from Kansas st (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Walt
|1
|Jesus Steals Christmas Back From Satan (Dec '14)
|Sep '15
|Gods a Trump sucker
|176
|Ken Chaltraw (Oct '12)
|Jul '13
|god
|2
|Attorney says Frankenmuth name is trademarked (Feb '12)
|Jun '13
|Harold Wilson
|3
Find what you want!
Search Frankenmuth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC