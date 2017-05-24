Senate bill gives tax break to cops w...

Senate bill gives tax break to cops without Social Security

Wednesday May 24

Certain employees retired from government work would get a tax break under legislation up for likely approval in the Michigan Senate. The bill scheduled for a vote Wednesday would aid retirees born after 1945 who receive retirement or pension benefits from employment with a government agency that was not covered by Social Security.

