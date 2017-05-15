On narrow vote, Senate avoids sending extra budget dollars to roads
The Michigan Senate on Thursday finished passing a $56.1 billion budget, narrowly rejecting an amendment that would have put $542 million leftover dollars into roads. The House and Senate have purposely left money unallocated in their respective versions of the Fiscal Year 2017-2018 budget, leaving room for changes like tax relief or teacher pension changes that would cost the state money.
Frankenmuth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morel mushrooms
|May 4
|Tazz5411
|1
|Review: Wholesale Auto Purchasing (Feb '14)
|Sep '16
|TAYLOR
|3
|Review: TradeWinds RV Center (Sep '15)
|Nov '15
|BOB
|4
|Missing woman from Kansas st (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Walt
|1
|Jesus Steals Christmas Back From Satan (Dec '14)
|Sep '15
|Gods a Trump sucker
|176
|i need of someone to talk with (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|cmd85
|1
|Ken Chaltraw (Oct '12)
|Jul '13
|god
|2
