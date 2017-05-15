On narrow vote, Senate avoids sending...

On narrow vote, Senate avoids sending extra budget dollars to roads

Thursday May 4 Read more: MLive.com

The Michigan Senate on Thursday finished passing a $56.1 billion budget, narrowly rejecting an amendment that would have put $542 million leftover dollars into roads. The House and Senate have purposely left money unallocated in their respective versions of the Fiscal Year 2017-2018 budget, leaving room for changes like tax relief or teacher pension changes that would cost the state money.

