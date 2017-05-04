Michigan's Frankenmuth Insurance Adds...

Michigan's Frankenmuth Insurance Adds Drone Services

Thursday May 4 Read more: Insurance Journal West

Frankenmuth, Mich.-based Frankenmuth Insurance announced it has obtained licenses through the FAA to operate drones for use by claims and commercial lines' loss control teams to aid in inspecting roofs and other areas of structures. Now equipped with the ability to review losses more accurately and better analyze property risks, the carrier foresees the use of drones will also help teams make the best decisions relative to risk, decrease settlement times on claims, reduce costs to bring in large ladders or hoists and increase safety by keeping people on the ground.

