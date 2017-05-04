Men working on repairs to Cass River Bridge rescued after boat capsizes
Two members of the road construction crew working on repairs to the Cass River Bridge in Frankenmuth are back on dry ground after the boat they were working in capsized. The fire chief tells us the men were working below the bridge when somehow their boat was swept away.
