MDOT contract workers rescued from fast-moving, frigid Cass River
Two men were rescued from fast-moving, frigid waters Tuesday morning after their boat floated away from a work site, took on water and stranded the pair in the center of the Cass River. The men, who spent around 30 minutes in the river, displayed signs of hypothermia and were taken to an area hospital, said Frankenmuth Police Chief Don Mawer.
