MDARD Director Jamie Clover Adams' Statement on Today's Farm Bill Hearing in Frankenmuth

Jamie Clover Adams, Director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development , issued the following statement regarding the Farm Bill field hearing held today by the United States Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry in Frankenmuth, MI: "I am pleased the Senate Agriculture Committee, including Chairman Pat Roberts , came to Michigan today to hear directly from Michigan farmers about the challenges and opportunities they face in providing safe, affordable food for their neighbors here in Michigan, across the United States and around the world. Michigan's farmers are the foundation of our state's $101.2 billion food and agriculture sector, as well as important economic engines for rural Michigan."

