Beer enthusiasts gather once again for World Expo of Beer 2017
Over 70 breweries and thousands of people filled the Harvey Kern Community Pavilion in Frankenmuth for the World Expo of Beer on Saturday, May 20. The two day event, which began on Friday evening, is a fundraiser for the Frankenmuth Jaycees , a volunteer organization that works to put on community events and projects.
