Man avoids prison for hit-and-run death of Frankenmuth jogger
A Birch Run Township man avoided a prison sentence but will still spend a year in jail for failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death. Kaleb N. Mossner appears before Judge Andre Borrello for his sentencing on Wednesday, April 5, 2017.
