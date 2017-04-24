Frankenmuth Brewery spends 'upwards o...

Frankenmuth Brewery spends 'upwards of $1 million' on new look, equipment

More than a half of a year in the making, Frankenmuth Brewery is making upgrades that will be visible and some that may not be apparent. The brewery, 425 South Main St. in Frankenmuth, is receiving new furniture, decor and kitchen appliances within the next two or three weeks.

