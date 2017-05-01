Frankenmuth Adventure Park will not r...

Frankenmuth Adventure Park will not reopen for summer season

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: MLive.com

Since opening The Adventure Park at Frankenmuth in 2013 we have had the pleasure of serving and working with some wonderful people here. We have enjoyed our time in this beautiful town and the chance to get to know our neighbors and fellow businesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankenmuth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Wholesale Auto Purchasing (Feb '14) Sep '16 TAYLOR 3
Review: TradeWinds RV Center (Sep '15) Nov '15 BOB 4
Missing woman from Kansas st (Sep '15) Sep '15 Walt 1
News Jesus Steals Christmas Back From Satan (Dec '14) Sep '15 Gods a Trump sucker 176
i need of someone to talk with (Sep '15) Sep '15 cmd85 1
News The Soo To-Do List (Jun '15) Jun '15 stories for commu... 1
Ken Chaltraw (Oct '12) Jul '13 god 2
See all Frankenmuth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankenmuth Forum Now

Frankenmuth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankenmuth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Frankenmuth, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,849 • Total comments across all topics: 280,720,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC