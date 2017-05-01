File photo

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: WNEM-TV Saginaw

The Frankenmuth Farmers Market announced its calendar of events Wednesday. This is the organization's 13th year of operation, and its first full year with the completed Gathering Barn, Vendor Pavilion, Artisans Kitchen and Farm Store.

