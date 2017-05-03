Bringin' Back the 80s Festival returns for another year of neon nostalgia
Atari and Nintendo systems sat in one corner while people danced, drank and ate on the opposite side. Further along inside the Harvey Kern Pavilion, the '80s hair band tribute RockStar performed classics for an enthusiastic crowd.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Frankenmuth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Wholesale Auto Purchasing (Feb '14)
|Sep '16
|TAYLOR
|3
|Review: TradeWinds RV Center (Sep '15)
|Nov '15
|BOB
|4
|Missing woman from Kansas st (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Walt
|1
|Jesus Steals Christmas Back From Satan (Dec '14)
|Sep '15
|Gods a Trump sucker
|176
|i need of someone to talk with (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|cmd85
|1
|The Soo To-Do List (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|stories for commu...
|1
|Ken Chaltraw (Oct '12)
|Jul '13
|god
|2
Find what you want!
Search Frankenmuth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC