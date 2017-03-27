Vassar man sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexually assaulting toddler
Cody Lee Eckenswiller will serve at least 12 years in prison for the sexual assault of a 2-year-old girl last year in Frankenmuth. Eckenswiller, a 20-year-old Vassar resident, was handed the sentence of 12 to 25 years in prison Monday, March 6, by Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson.
