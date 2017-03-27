Vassar man sentenced to 12 years in p...

Vassar man sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexually assaulting toddler

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 11 Read more: MLive.com

Cody Lee Eckenswiller will serve at least 12 years in prison for the sexual assault of a 2-year-old girl last year in Frankenmuth. Eckenswiller, a 20-year-old Vassar resident, was handed the sentence of 12 to 25 years in prison Monday, March 6, by Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankenmuth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Wholesale Auto Purchasing (Feb '14) Sep '16 TAYLOR 3
Review: TradeWinds RV Center (Sep '15) Nov '15 BOB 4
Missing woman from Kansas st (Sep '15) Sep '15 Walt 1
News Jesus Steals Christmas Back From Satan (Dec '14) Sep '15 Gods a Trump sucker 176
i need of someone to talk with (Sep '15) Sep '15 cmd85 1
News The Soo To-Do List (Jun '15) Jun '15 stories for commu... 1
Ken Chaltraw (Oct '12) Jul '13 god 2
See all Frankenmuth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankenmuth Forum Now

Frankenmuth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankenmuth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Frankenmuth, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,531 • Total comments across all topics: 279,976,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC