Saginaw Chamber of Commerce encourage...

Saginaw Chamber of Commerce encourages a 'Yes' vote on school millage renewal

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: MLive.com

The Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce is asking voters to approve a ballot proposal for an early renewal of the 18-mil non-homestead millage for Saginaw Public School District on May 2. The millage renewal would now apply to businesses in Buena Vista Township. Homeowners do not pay the 18-mill property tax.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankenmuth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Wholesale Auto Purchasing (Feb '14) Sep '16 TAYLOR 3
Review: TradeWinds RV Center (Sep '15) Nov '15 BOB 4
Missing woman from Kansas st (Sep '15) Sep '15 Walt 1
News Jesus Steals Christmas Back From Satan (Dec '14) Sep '15 Gods a Trump sucker 176
i need of someone to talk with (Sep '15) Sep '15 cmd85 1
News The Soo To-Do List (Jun '15) Jun '15 stories for commu... 1
Ken Chaltraw (Oct '12) Jul '13 god 2
See all Frankenmuth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankenmuth Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Saginaw County was issued at April 08 at 4:00PM EDT

Frankenmuth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankenmuth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
 

Frankenmuth, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,952 • Total comments across all topics: 280,150,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC