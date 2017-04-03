Dog left for dead "paws" letter to re...

Dog left for dead "paws" letter to rescuer

Wednesday Mar 22

You might remember the story of Lucky, the dog found malnourished in a Frankenmuth Township ditch. Wednesday, Lucky reached out to his rescuer in a letter, signed with a paw print.

Read more at WJRT.

