BCBG store at Birch Run Premium Outlets closing amidst bankruptcy filing
It is among more than 100 BCBG stores across the nation slated to close amid the company's Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization. It is the chain's only store in Michigan affected by the restructuring, according to prnewswire.com .
