400 job seekers attend Bay Area Job Fair
About 400 job seekers were expected at Delta College to meet with 87 potential employers during the Bay Area Job Fair on March 23. Employers included Consumer Energy, Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn, United States Secret Service, MidMichigan Health, Delta College, Sam's Club, Michigan National Guard and Covenant Health Care.
