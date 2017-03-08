Travis Mills is keynote speaker at Fr...

Travis Mills is keynote speaker at Frankenmuth Community Foundation Ball

Sunday Feb 12 Read more: MLive.com

Travis Mills will be the inspirational keynote speaker on Saturday, May 6, at the 7th Annual Frankenmuth Community Foundation Legacy Ball. Mills is a Vassar native and retired U.S. Army staff sergeant who lost all his limbs in Afghanistan.

Read more at MLive.com.

Frankenmuth, MI

