Travis Mills is keynote speaker at Frankenmuth Community Foundation Ball
Travis Mills will be the inspirational keynote speaker on Saturday, May 6, at the 7th Annual Frankenmuth Community Foundation Legacy Ball. Mills is a Vassar native and retired U.S. Army staff sergeant who lost all his limbs in Afghanistan.
