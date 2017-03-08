'Transformational' economic development bills clear Senate panel

A package of bills that would allow large-scale brownfield redevelopment projects to capture taxes cleared the Senate Economic Development and International Investment Committee on Thursday. "When you do projects like this, you watch the level of service inside of the businesses, these restaurants and bars and nightclubs are all growing when new development happens... everything around it grows, because the expectations of the tenants are so high," said Sen. Ken Horn, R-Frankenmuth, lead sponsor on the legislation.

