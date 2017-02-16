Saginaw, Tuscola schools to get CPR and AED training equipment
Thanks to a $15,000 gift from the Douglas C Iles Charitable Trust, Saginaw and Tuscola schools will benefit by getting life saving CPR and AED training equipment. This gift was matched dollar-for-dollar by the Frankenmuth Credit Union Foundation, allowing Tuscola County schools to be part of the program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJRT.
Add your comments below
Frankenmuth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Wholesale Auto Purchasing (Feb '14)
|Sep '16
|TAYLOR
|3
|Review: TradeWinds RV Center (Sep '15)
|Nov '15
|BOB
|4
|Missing woman from Kansas st (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Walt
|1
|Jesus Steals Christmas Back From Satan (Dec '14)
|Sep '15
|Gods a Trump sucker
|176
|i need of someone to talk with (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|cmd85
|1
|The Soo To-Do List (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|stories for commu...
|1
|Ken Chaltraw (Oct '12)
|Jul '13
|god
|2
Find what you want!
Search Frankenmuth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC