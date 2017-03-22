Man who hit, killed Frankenmuth jogge...

Man who hit, killed Frankenmuth jogger enters plea

Tuesday Feb 21

The man who hit and killed a woman jogging along the side of a road in Frankenmuth, is one step closer to learning his punishment. Kaleb Mossner pleaded no contest to one count of failing to stop at a scene of an accident, causing serious impairment or death.

