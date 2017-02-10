Bronner's Christmas Wonderland employ...

Bronner's Christmas Wonderland employee hits 50-year mark

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: WJRT

An employee of Bronner's Christmas Wonderland just celebrated a fantastic milestone; he started working at the Frankenmuth store 50 years ago. Except for 19 months serving in the military, Mike Laux has been working at Bronners for half a century - and he's still going strong.

Frankenmuth, MI

