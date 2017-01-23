Gas leak near downtown Frankenmuth sh...

Gas leak near downtown Frankenmuth shuts down Main Street

Saturday Jan 7 Read more: MLive.com

A natural gas leak Friday night at a vacant drug store near downtown caused a shutdown of one of the city's main roads as crews investigated. Frankenmuth police and fire responded shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, to the 300 block of South Main Street on reports of a strong odor of natural gas, according to a Frankenmuth Police Department post on Facebook.

