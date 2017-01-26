Frankenmuth leaders considering 'Uptown North Main' development
"Uptown North Main" is planned for the southeast corner of Roedel Road and North Main, or South Gera, and could bring an additional 200 jobs to the area, officials say. The planning commissions for the city of Frankenmuth and Frankenmuth Township on Tuesday, Jan. 3, conducted a joint public hearing regarding the development.
