$38,000 electric bill, 22,000 Santa v...

$38,000 electric bill, 22,000 Santa visits and more Bronner's facts

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: MLive.com

Bronner's Christmas Wonderland, which carries tens of thousands of ornaments and other holiday decorations, touts itself as the world's largest Christmas store. The massive Christmas store, located on 45 acres at 25 Christmas Lane in Frankenmuth, attracts millions of visitors each year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankenmuth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Wholesale Auto Purchasing (Feb '14) Sep '16 TAYLOR 3
Review: TradeWinds RV Center (Sep '15) Nov '15 BOB 4
Missing woman from Kansas st (Sep '15) Sep '15 Walt 1
News Jesus Steals Christmas Back From Satan (Dec '14) Sep '15 Gods a Trump sucker 176
i need of someone to talk with (Sep '15) Sep '15 cmd85 1
News The Soo To-Do List (Jun '15) Jun '15 stories for commu... 1
Ken Chaltraw (Oct '12) Jul '13 god 2
See all Frankenmuth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankenmuth Forum Now

Frankenmuth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankenmuth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Frankenmuth, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,281 • Total comments across all topics: 278,390,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC