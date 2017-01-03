The Christmas pickle: A tradition tak...

The Christmas pickle: A tradition taken with a pinch of salt

Sunday Dec 25 Read more: Star Tribune

A great many people in the U.S. Midwest have family roots in Germany, and a good number of them can tell you all about a beloved old-country holiday tradition: the Weihnachtsgurke, or Christmas pickle. They will tell you that an ornament in the shape of a pickle is always the last one hung on the tree on Christmas Eve, camouflaged somewhere among the pine needles.

