M-83 reopened after vehicle crashes into natural gas regulator
A stretch of M-83 was closed for more than an hour Tuesday morning as crews worked to repair a natural gas leak and clear the accident that caused it. The gas leak, Frankenmuth Police Chief Don Mawer said, was caused by a driver who left the roadway shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday and struck an above-ground gas regulator in the 2000 block of S. Gera Road, or M-83.
