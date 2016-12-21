Cherry Republic to open 6th store in ...

Cherry Republic to open 6th store in Holland

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: MLive.com

The popular Northern Michigan retailer known for all things cherry opted for the Lakeshore community known for its Tulip Festival over the larger Grand Rapids market for its first West Michigan location. Cherry Republic plans to open a 2,745-square-foot shop at 29 W. Eighth Street, according to NAI Wisinski of West Michigan, which brokered the deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankenmuth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Wholesale Auto Purchasing (Feb '14) Sep '16 TAYLOR 3
Review: TradeWinds RV Center (Sep '15) Nov '15 BOB 4
Missing woman from Kansas st (Sep '15) Sep '15 Walt 1
News Jesus Steals Christmas Back From Satan (Dec '14) Sep '15 Gods a Trump sucker 176
i need of someone to talk with (Sep '15) Sep '15 cmd85 1
News The Soo To-Do List (Jun '15) Jun '15 stories for commu... 1
Review: Bentley Graphics (May '15) May '15 jwallace17 1
See all Frankenmuth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankenmuth Forum Now

Frankenmuth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankenmuth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Gabrielle Giffords
  5. Earthquake
 

Frankenmuth, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,083 • Total comments across all topics: 277,383,549

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC