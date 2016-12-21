Cherry Republic to open 6th store in Holland
The popular Northern Michigan retailer known for all things cherry opted for the Lakeshore community known for its Tulip Festival over the larger Grand Rapids market for its first West Michigan location. Cherry Republic plans to open a 2,745-square-foot shop at 29 W. Eighth Street, according to NAI Wisinski of West Michigan, which brokered the deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Frankenmuth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Wholesale Auto Purchasing (Feb '14)
|Sep '16
|TAYLOR
|3
|Review: TradeWinds RV Center (Sep '15)
|Nov '15
|BOB
|4
|Missing woman from Kansas st (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Walt
|1
|Jesus Steals Christmas Back From Satan (Dec '14)
|Sep '15
|Gods a Trump sucker
|176
|i need of someone to talk with (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|cmd85
|1
|The Soo To-Do List (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|stories for commu...
|1
|Review: Bentley Graphics (May '15)
|May '15
|jwallace17
|1
Find what you want!
Search Frankenmuth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC