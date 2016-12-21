Frankenmuth is a holiday shopping hot spot
Already sales numbers from Thanksgiving and Black Friday are in, and RetailNext says more people are staying home and shopping online. Traci Cook, the owner of Cass Street Decor, says it's their first holiday season in Michigan's Little Bavaria and they were overwhelmed with a constant flow of shoppers this weekend.
