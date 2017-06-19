Student Success and Transformation Found Through Fowlerville Schools' Peer Support Program
Accreditation is the next step for a program focused on kids helping kids at Fowlerville Community Schools. The district's Peer to Peer Support program, or Links, partners general education students with students who face some type of disability The program was designed to increase socialization and independence opportunities for students with Autism Spectrum Disorder.
