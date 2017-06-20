Highest court says no to appeal in fatal crash

Ex-Fowlerville Officer Frederick Miller argues he should be immune from the lawsuit filed in connection with a fatal high-speed crash that left Carl Albert Stamm IV dead in 2011. Highest court denies ex-officer's request to appeal suit in fatal high-speed crash Ex-Fowlerville Officer Frederick Miller argues he should be immune from the lawsuit filed in connection with a fatal high-speed crash that left Carl Albert Stamm IV dead in 2011.

