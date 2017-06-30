Fowlerville Man Charged in Fatal Hit And Run Arraigned
Arraignment has been held for a Fowlerville man charged in connection to a fatal hit and run pedestrian collision in Green Oak Township. 20-year-old David Michael Vega faces one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death, which is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
