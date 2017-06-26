Citizen's Group Discusses ET Rover, Entrapment Zones, And Pipeline Violations
A citizen's group looking to stop a pipeline from being installed in Livingston County shared worries over entrapment zones and more at their latest meeting. The Michigan Residents Against the ET Rover Pipeline, concerned environmentalists, and activists who have fought other pipelines across the country gathered in Hamburg Township, Tuesday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.
Add your comments below
Fowlerville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grand Opening Of Love Inc. Resale Store Wednesday
|Mon
|moe4den
|1
|Looking for RV spots....
|Jun 11
|Amanda798
|1
|john odonnel miller
|Apr '17
|time
|2
|MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ...
|Mar '17
|Nathan
|2
|Howell Awarded State Grant Funds For Downtown B...
|Mar '17
|Boycott Howell
|1
|Corrupt Cops in Perry (Oct '07)
|Jan '17
|Perry res of 31 y...
|37
|Should John Torres be Stockbridge police officer? (Feb '13)
|Jan '17
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|9
Find what you want!
Search Fowlerville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC