No Jail Time For Driver In Crash That Severed Howell Man's Legs
Sentencing has been handed down to a Howell man charged in connection to a car crash that severed another man's legs. 78-year-old Malcolm Darryl Steider was sentenced in 53rd District Court Monday by Judge Suzanne Geddis to two years' probation and 10 days of community service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fowlerville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|john odonnel miller
|Apr 30
|time
|2
|MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ...
|Mar '17
|Nathan
|2
|Howell Awarded State Grant Funds For Downtown B...
|Mar '17
|Boycott Howell
|1
|Corrupt Cops in Perry (Oct '07)
|Jan '17
|Perry res of 31 y...
|37
|Should John Torres be Stockbridge police officer? (Feb '13)
|Jan '17
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|9
|Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Justice for all
|2
|Perry Michigan Bullies Yet to be Held Accountable (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|PapaRon1347
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fowlerville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC